Debbie Huron, 65, of Baytown passed away June 3, 2020 after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s. She was born December 21, 1954 and was a 1973 graduate of Robert E Lee High School.
She was a lifelong resident of Baytown. She retired in 2003 from the Safety Supply business. Her hobbies included gardening, cooking, baking and spending time with the lights of her life, Kim and Morgan.
At Waterford she enjoyed playing bingo, the weekly outings and her favorite thing of all greeting the visitors.
She is preceded in death by the love of her life Harold Huron, fathers James (Jimmy) Detro, Sr. and James (Sonny) Findlay
She is survived by mother Rita Findlay, daughter Kim Phillips, sons and daughter- in-laws Chance and Katy Huron and Clay and Ashley Huron; granddaughters Morgan Phillips, Hadley Huron and grandson Colton Huron; brother and sister- in-laws Jimmy and Bette Detro, Stacy and Kim Findlay and Tracy and Jill Findlay, sister and brother- in-law Denise and Darrell Langley.
The family would like to thank the entire staff at Waterford for the love and care, especially her special caregiver, Sara.
Serving as pallbearers will be Scott Wilson, Donnie White, Robert Reichle, Donnie Huron, Chance Huron and Clay Huron. Honorary pallbearer Byrd Reed.
A visitation will be held on Monday, June 8, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Navarre Funeral Home, 2444 Rollingbrook Dr, Baytown, TX 77521.
Funeral Service will be at Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Navarre Funeral Home with a burial to follow at Cedar crest Cemetery.
