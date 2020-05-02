Declining prices in the oil patch have begun taking a toll upstream and Mont Belvieu has begun to feel its impact in the form of projects placed on hold for the formidable future as companies circle the wagons.
Mont Belvieu, which serves as a hub for natural gas thanks to its salt caverns, has had at least two companies announce the cancellation or postponement of projects. During an announcement of its earnings for the first quarter, Enterprise announced it was canceling a planned expansion of its butane isomerization facility in Mont Belvieu. It is part of a $1 billion reduction in capital spending and another $100 million on maintenance costs. In March, the company announced it was looking at possible adjusting its capital spending in response to the drop-off in oil prices and production.
The project was announced in January 2018.
Despite drop-off, the company reported its net quarterly income great 7%.
ONEOK also announced its first quarter results, finishing with a net loss of $141 million. That has left the company looking to withdraw from a number of projects as it finds the future hard to predict. In a press release, ONEOK said it is pausing a majority of projects that can be restarted once drilling activity resumes. One such project is the 125,000-barrel M-5 fractionator and the associated infrastructure in Mont Belvieu.
Announced in 2018, the fractionator is a $750 million project. It includes system expansions for future additional fractionation, storage and export capabilities. It will increase ONEOK’s total natural gas liquids fractionation capacity to more than 1 million barrels per day.
