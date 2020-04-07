On Monday afternoon, Harris County reported a total of 1,809 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in the county. Of this number, 239 people have recovered and 22 have died.
Very few new cases were reported over the weekend, but it was not stated if that was caused by fewer cases or simply having reporting procedures less effective on weekend days.
In the statewide report from the Texas Department of State Health Services, there were 7,276 cases reported, with 140 deaths. Harris County is the state’s most populous county and also the one with the greatest number of confirmed cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.