Quick action by a Baytown police officer in the early morning hours Monday kept a man from jumping from the Fred Hartman Bridge in an apparent suicide attempt.
Police were called about 2:20 a.m. in response to a report of someone on the bridge who appeared to be about to jump.
The first officer on the scene saw a car parked at the top of the bridge and saw a man and woman arguing. The man was threatening to jump and the woman was standing between him and the side of the bridge.
The officer called out to the man urging him not to jump. He responded by saying he was going to jump and went to the rail and placed his hand on it as though getting ready to climb over, according to Baytown police spokesman Lt. Steve Dorris.
The officer used her Taser on the man, knocking him to the ground before he could go over the rail.
She then secured him in handcuffs and he was taken for psychiatric evaluation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.