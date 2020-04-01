In an article he wrote for the Baytown Sun in 1968, Nelson A. Martin, who worked at Mike Casey’s brickyard as a small boy said, “Cedar Bayou bricks cannot be identified in the landmark structures of Galveston because it was not the practice of early brick yards to stamp trademarks into their bricks.” While it’s true that they didn’t stamp trademarks, some research into Galveston buildings shows that we actually can know, at least for some and maybe even most of them.
One of the main components of brick is clay and Galveston Island is situated on a sandbar. Although there did seem to be a brick yard owned by a man named Cooke in 1869, bricks had to be brought in from elsewhere. There were several brick yards surrounding Galveston Bay; North Galveston today named San Leon, Virginia Point today called Tiki Island, Clear Lake, Old River, Lynchburg, and Cedar Bayou all had brick yards. Although face brick was imported, nearly all the common brick used in Galveston was locally made and the Galveston wharf reports show that yards on Cedar Bayou provided almost all of that brick. The Galveston Daily News reported that Cedar Bayou brick yards produced 12 million bricks in 1886.
Not only were Cedar Bayou bricks used in Galveston, but they were specified in building plans. When the Galveston City Hall was built in 1887, Alderman Reymershoffer “did not object to using Cedar Bayou brick but did object to the city council binding themselves to use no other.” The building was designed by Galveston Architect Alfred Muller, and when he designed the Huntsville Normal School in Walker County in 1889 he specified brick using Cedar Bayou as a standard. It might be safe to assume that all his masonry buildings had similar specifications. Among the buildings still standing in Galveston’s Historic District known to be constructed of Cedar Bayou brick from original newspaper articles include the Ashbel Smith building at the University of Texas Medical Center (1891) and First Presbyterian Church (1876).
Many other buildings can be attributed to Cedar Bayou brick because of the builder. One of the largest brick contractors in Galveston during the 1880s and 1890s was Robert Palliser who emigrated from England in 1872. He got his brick from the Cedar Bayou brickyard that he owned with J.P. Davie. Palliser purchased full page advertisements in the Galveston City Directory listing his buildings as references. Many of these buildings have since been demolished but among the well-known structures still standing today are the 1894 Grand Opera House, the W.L. Moody Building (1884), better known as the now defunct Colonel Bubbies Army Surplus, and the Hutchings Sealy building (1895) at 2326 Strand. Perhaps the best known residence built by Palliser is the mansion he built in 1893 for Narcissa Willis. After her death it was sold to William Lewis Moody, Jr. and became known as the Moody Mansion. Interestingly, one of the schooners used for transporting brick to Galveston was named P. J. Willis after Narcissa’s brother-in-law. Although in most cases it can’t be known which yard supplied brick for which building, it
can be said with confidence that almost all of the 19th century buildings in the Galveston Historic District were made with Cedar Bayou brick.
Although the largest and most prolific, Palliser was just one brick contractor on Galveston. His yard produced two million bricks a year, which was only about a fifth of the Cedar Bayou yearly output. Thomas Wright’s bricks were sold by W.H. Pollard, and the largest brickyard on the bayou, Rosemond & Milam had an office at the wharf on 22nd Street where they sold their own bricks. Other brickyards didn’t advertise and probably either sold theirs off the boat or were represented by one of the Galveston brick merchants.
Cedar Bayou bricks were used for construction of things other than masonry buildings as well; they were used to pave streets and sidewalks, build brick fencing, and to build piers and chimneys for wood frame buildings.
19th century Cedar Bayou bricks were called “common bricks”; that is, they were used to create the actual structure of the building. They were not designed to be pretty, just structurally sound, and were less expensive than the imported pressed bricks used to finish the building exterior. Cement stucco and iron cladding were also used to finish Galveston buildings. Building street facings are covered by the exterior finish, but look for side walls where on about every sixth or seventh row the bricks are turned sideways. That’s called a “common bond” and is a telltale indicator of a masonry wall rather than brick veneer.
Building a masonry structure is a completely different craft than putting brick veneer on a modern building. Brick masonry on old buildings was the supporting structure and the building required much more brick than today’s buildings. Two or more thicknesses, or wythes, of brick were needed to provide adequate support and stability. Hand-made bricks from wood-fired kilns varied considerably in hardness and impermeability to weather so the brick mason had to be experienced to select bricks from the batch which would meet his need. To maintain strength and stability between the wythes, some brick had to be laid in sideways to tie them together forming the patterns you see on old buildings. All this required skill and a tremendous number of bricks. Two wythe thickness was a minimum on even a one-story building; the first floor walls of the three-story Sealy Hutchings building are 24” thick. When Robert Palliser built an 85’ by 120’ two story structure on Mechanic Street in 1890, the Galveston Daily News reported that more than half a million bricks were used just in this one building.
So next time you are visiting Galveston’s Historic District, look up at the old buildings and remember the Cedar Bayou bricks that they are made of.
Baytown resident Chuck Chandler is retired from the Exxon Refinery and serves as Vice President of Baytown Historical Preservation Association. Contact him at chuck.chandler@baytownhistory.org
