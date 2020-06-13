The 28-year relationship between Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Mark Franklin and La Porte residents Edwin and Fern Lively began under dire circumstances.
“We’ve known Dr. Franklin since 1992 after my wife was involved in a multi-car pile-up while on the way to work on (Highway) 225,” Edwin, 71, recalls. “The emergency room doctor recommended him. He had to rebuild her knee cap and she had to go through a long recovery and rehabilitation, but you’d never know it today.”
An orthopedic specialist since 1987, Franklin replaced Edwin’s right hip in November 2019, but that was after he had repaired Edwin’s torn anterior cruciate ligament suffered in a 2004 skiing accident.
Edwin and Fern settled in La Porte in 1975 and have one daughter and two granddaughters. When Edwin, a Pasadena native, 1966 Pasadena High School grad and a Vietnam War veteran, began experiencing problems in his right hip a couple of years ago, he knew another appointment with Franklin was in his future.
“My hip would jump out of socket sometimes and almost cause me to fall down,” Lively said. “I came to see Mark, and he said, ‘Yep, it’s worn out.’ He told me I could try to put up with it for as long as I could, then come in and he’d put in a new one.”
“Given the potential for progressive, intractable pain and impaired function, I discouraged Edwin from unnecessarily delaying treatment,” Franklin said
Looking back, Lively said the decision to have hip replacement surgery is one of the best he’s ever made.
Franklin offers what’s called a direct anterior total hip replacement. “It’s a relatively new technique for replacing a worn hip that minimizes down time and speeds recovery without the need for hip positioning limitations after surgery,” Franklin said.
Lively reported that post-operative pain was almost non-existent and he was up and walking around the hospital about two hours after surgery. He went home the next day and was even able to put the walker aside after several days.
Lively believes he’s a great example of the benefits of not delaying hip replacement surgery. Retired following a 35-year career as a chemical operator with a company that would later become LyondellBasell, he enjoys an active, pain-free lifestyle that includes lots of walking for exercise.
While some people experiencing hip pain may be wary of seeking treatment due to concerns over COVID-19 safety, Lively believes hip replacement surgery should be done sooner rather than later.
“Anybody who has a hip problem, I tell them don’t put it off. It’s a cake walk as far as pain goes,” Lively said. “If someone is having pain and they want to get rid of it, go let Dr. Mark put in a new hip.”
Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital has implemented numerous precautions in its doctors’ offices, clinics and operating rooms during the pandemic to ensure patient safety.
For more information regarding the full range of services provided by Houston Methodist Orthopedics and Sports Medicine at Baytown, visit houstonmethodist.org/baytown, or call 281-427-7400.
