Although many concerned citizens signed up to speak at council over the controversial proposed Gateway 10 business park, council chose to table the item.
Mayor Brandon Capetillo said the developer, Ratcliff Development, requested the item be withdrawn from the agenda. Council voted unanimously to suspend the items concerning the development for 60 days.
Ratcliff Development is proposing to build a business park at Sjolander Road and Interstate-10 meet. Citizens living nearby opposed the park, claiming traffic, aesthetic, green space, and buffering issues as the reasons why. They signed a petition against the development, which was given to council members.
In December, the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission recommend not honoring the developer’s request to rezone the area from open space/recreation zoning district to a light industrial zoning district.
At the May 14 council meeting, the developers showed a new plan which appeared to please the residents. After viewing the deed restrictions and countenance, some citizens had second thoughts and again planned to oppose the development.
Capetillo said those signed up to speak will have to come back at a later date.
“Stayed tuned for that future date,” Capetillo said.
