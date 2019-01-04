A winter funland

Edythe Tornwall, 7, shows off her penguin she made Thursday at the Eddie Gray Wetlands Center during the Wetlands Winter Camp. Read more

5 Things to do this weekend

1 Looking for an activity for your child? Look no further than Max Bowl in Baytown. The bowling alley will host its youth spring sign-up from 10 a.m.  to 2 p.m. Saturday. The cost of club play… Read more

Chambers County officials sworn in

A crowd braved the rainy weather and packed Judge Randy McDonald’s 344th District Court to witness several Chambers County elected officials being sworn in and formally take their seats.   Read more

Potential dredge project drawing pushback

Local residents, elected officials and environmental activists have significant concerns over a potential dredging project in the San Jacinto River they hope can be addressed in the coming weeks.  Read more

New leaders ready for work

After being sworn in on Wednesday morning in Judge Rand McDonald’s 344th District Court, two new Chambers County Commissioners said they’re both eager to get to work.  Read more

How to succeed with your New Year’s resolution
While it’s difficult to gauge just how many people make New Year’s resolutions each year, various factors suggest millions of people resolve to improve their lives each January. Television segments devoted to healthy resolutions and discounted memberships are just two of many indicators sugg… Read more

I fell in love with the Eleventh Doctor in the spring of 2016. It all began when my daughter asked me to watch a few episodes of the British Broadcasting Corporation’s television series, “Doctor Who.” Charmed by the show, I decided to watch it from its modern-day beginning. I was five season… Read more

As the hustle and bustle of the holiday season reaches its climax, keep in mind that flu season is still going strong, so it’s a good idea to take steps to stay healthy and learn the facts about flu.  Read more

Friday

Tuned In

