Edythe Tornwall, 7, shows off her penguin she made Thursday at the Eddie Gray Wetlands Center during the Wetlands Winter Camp. Read more
The investigation into an Anahuac couple believed to have died in a murder/suicide is ongoing, Chambers County law enforcement officials said. Read more
Some family members and co-workers of Dr. Angela Guerra along with a couple of her patients came out on a very cold day to participate in the first Walk With a Doc event in Baytown. Read more
Much to the joy of book lovers in Baytown, the Sterling Municipal Library has reopened. Read more
The Baytown Fairgrounds will soon be the site of some serious cooking for a great cause. Read more
1 Looking for an activity for your child? Look no further than Max Bowl in Baytown. The bowling alley will host its youth spring sign-up from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The cost of club play… Read more
A crowd braved the rainy weather and packed Judge Randy McDonald’s 344th District Court to witness several Chambers County elected officials being sworn in and formally take their seats. Read more
Local residents, elected officials and environmental activists have significant concerns over a potential dredging project in the San Jacinto River they hope can be addressed in the coming weeks. Read more
After being sworn in on Wednesday morning in Judge Rand McDonald’s 344th District Court, two new Chambers County Commissioners said they’re both eager to get to work. Read more
The Goose Creek Memorial boys basketball team is not where it wants to be. But it is a lot f… Read more
Some call it basketball. For the Lee College basketball team, the next week and a half will … Read more
Baytown Lee and Sterling’s soccer teams took their rivalry to the pitch Saturday in preparat… Read more
For those of you who don’t want to cook after the holidays, remember Colonial House of Sandwiches is here for you. Their “Daily Specials” just cannot be beat: Read more
While it’s difficult to gauge just how many people make New Year’s resolutions each year, various factors suggest millions of people resolve to improve their lives each January. Television segments devoted to healthy resolutions and discounted memberships are just two of many indicators sugg… Read more
I fell in love with the Eleventh Doctor in the spring of 2016. It all began when my daughter asked me to watch a few episodes of the British Broadcasting Corporation’s television series, “Doctor Who.” Charmed by the show, I decided to watch it from its modern-day beginning. I was five season… Read more
The holiday season presents countless opportunities to overindulge, making it a potentially dangerous time of year for people battling obesity. Read more
Mark Norton knows what it is like to get a new lease on life. Read more
As the hustle and bustle of the holiday season reaches its climax, keep in mind that flu season is still going strong, so it’s a good idea to take steps to stay healthy and learn the facts about flu. Read more
Life was great at Grace United Methodist Church on Pruett Street until the senior Minister r…
If your face is puffy, you have bags under your eyes, and you feel like you have been run ov…
Most of us here in Texas like our tea with lots of ice (and lots of sugar!), but for most of…
Houses of worship were full over the holidays, the norm for this time of year, so it seems a…
In a roundup of top stories in 2018, this newspaper’s Sunday edition noted the deaths of Joh…
